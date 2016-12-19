Winter safety tips for new parents

With winter months now upon us, many new parents are making sure their newborns are wrapped and warm for the winter season.

Nurse Practitioner and co-owner for Amarillo Pediatric Clinic Paula Saunders said there’s a lot of myths with the colder weather such as having the heat turned high and extra clothing on infants, but that’s not the case.

She said during the colder season infants can lose heat quicker so it’s important that they retain their temperature. Also, over bundling them with coats, jackets, and blankets can cause excessive sweating, irritability, heat rashes and weight loss from trying to stay cool. Over bundling and overheating can also increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, better known as SIDS.

"There’s about 4000 cases a year of SIDS, there’s not a certain 100 percent guarantee of what causes it but there are things that increase the risk. Over bundling, excessive blankets in the crib can increase blocking the airway of the child," said Saunders.

Since infants are unable to tell what they feel parents need to watch for signs and cues like irritability and monitor their child's temperature and the temperature inside and outside the home.

"I usually recommend 68 to 70 degrees in the home. Whatever you’re comfortable in we encourage our parents to put their infants in similar clothing. If you’re going out I do recommend a hat. Infants can wear sleepers, sleepers with footsies in them," she said.

If you have questions about your infant you should ask a trained medical professional.

