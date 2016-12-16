Llano Cemetery prepares to honor veterans

A local organization is preparing to participate in a nationwide event to honor veterans who are no longer with us.

Members from the Amarillo Civil Air Patrol will be hosting "Wreaths Across America" (WAA) at the Llano Cemetery.

"I think it's important to have these ceremonies and events to remember those who have sacrificed everything for us," said Civil Air Patrol Cadet Captain Evan Cato. "We also honor their families and their sacrifice and teach the new generation about their sacrifice and what they can do to continue that legacy."

Volunteers will be placing over 300 wreaths and service flags on veteran grave stones.

This year's motto "Say Their Names" comes from a quote from WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester who said, "A person dies twice: the first time when they stop breathing and the second when someone says their name for the last time."

"We try to encourage each person who comes to the service to research one of the names that they see on the grave stones out there," said CAP Captain Marian Salisbury. "We want them to realize that person had family and friends and a life and they sacrificed a lot for the country."

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Filed of Valor at the Llano cemetery, at 11 a.m.

