WTHS senior to attend 2017 Presidential inauguration

One West Texas High School senior will be heading to our nation's capitol next month to witness history happen on Capitol Hill.

Jackson Schroeder attended a leadership summit in Washington, D.C. when he was in 7th grade, but did not expect his involvement in that program to land him an invite to the inauguration in January.

Now he has a month to prepare, research, and draft legislation to present to some of our nation's top politicians.

Schroeder is one of select group of students chosen from across the country to attend the 2017 Inauguration Leadership Summit.

"I was a little bit shocked, it's a big thing, Donald Trump the 45th president. I didn't really know how to feel about it at first," he said.

This is through the company Envision, which promotes youth leadership.

As a delegate, Schroeder is required to conduct research on his chosen topic "Drones, Clones and Genomes."

"It was the one [topic choice] that stood out to me the most because I like technology, that's kind of what I want to focus on when I get to college," he said. "Technology is ever-growing and it's the future."

"He's going to have to research what are the up and coming trends? What legislation changes are going to be needed to be made to protect us as Americans," said his mother, Brandy Callahan. "But he'll take that, he'll come up with his own ideas and formulations."

When he get's to D.C., Schroeder will team up with other students to draft legislation suggestions based on their ideas.

The winning group will get their work published, and their ideas will head straight to the desk in the Oval Office.

"This isn't his first time to help write legislation," said Callahan. "He's had the opportunity to work on some other local and state legislation, so he has some experience in that. It's going to be exciting to see what he can come up with and how far it will go."

Schroeder will attend the inauguration ceremony and gala, and hear from speakers including General Colin Powell and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, among other politicians, journalists and athletes.

And he'll be documenting his journey on Facebook to give the panhandle a look at what it's like to see the inauguration up close.

Schroeder advises any other students wanting to follow in his footsteps to be leaders in their community, and keep their grades up.

"Coming from a small city it really proves that everyone has a chance to make something of themselves. It's what you make of it."

The family is asking for moral, verbal and monetary support for Schroeder's trip.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so here .

