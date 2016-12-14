AC poverty initiative recognized at national level

Amarillo College's No Excuses Poverty Initiative has been recognized at a national level.

AC has been nominated to receive a Bellwether Award by the Community College Futures Assembly.

The school's Advocacy and Resource Center has attracted attention as the school tries to provide services for students in poverty.

"What we are known for is our poverty initiative which started in 2012 and it's just a cohesive list of different programs that we have here at Amarillo College that help our students who are in need," said AC Director of Social Services, Jordan Herrera.

AC has a food pantry, a clothing closet and also provides scholarships for those who may not have the funds to pursue higher education.

They also provide transportation services for students along with a lending library where students can check out books rather than purchase them for their classes.

According to the Assembly, these efforts are unique which landed AC a spot to possibly win a Bellwether Award on January 31.

"We are being recognized for our work and we are really happy for the nomination and we were even more excited when we found out that we were a finalist," said Herrera. "We are one of 10 in the planning, governance and financing category and we are one of 30 who have been picked from 3,000 applicants."

Regardless if AC wins or not, Herrera said they are proud to have served about 600 students through the initiative this semester alone.

All resources will be available to all students regardless if they are full or part-time.

The main Advocacy and Resource Center is open and ready to serve AC students.

It's located at the Washington Street Campus on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons, Room 108 and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are looking for more information regarding the center visit their website.

