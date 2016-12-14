"Santa for Seniors" brings joy to area senior citizens

"When you walk in and you tell them they were nominated it brightens up there face and just makes them feel really good," Kenlie Baxter said / Source: KFDA

One organization in Dumas is giving back to senior citizens this holiday season.

"Santa for Seniors" is an organization run by Accolade Home Care that helps provide senior citizen with household items they may not be able to afford.

"A lot of the people that we help are either in really bad health or they may not have any family and they may not be getting anything for Christmas," said Accolade Director Jennifer Moya.

Recipients are nominated and are surprised with their gifts during the holiday season.

"At first when you walk in [their homes], they are kind of uneasy," volunteer Kenlie Baxter said. "They are surprised because they don't know they are getting a gift. When you walk in and you tell them that they were nominated it brightens up there face and just makes them feel really good."

The purpose behind the program is simple... to make the holidays brighter for local senior citizens.

On Dec. 14, volunteers began delivering care packages filled with toilet paper, shampoo, blankets and other donations.

This year, over 100 baskets of supplies were filled by donations from the community.

The surprise deliveries are not just in Dumas, volunteers also go out to surrounding communities such as Sunray, Cactus and Dalhart.

"I think everyone should spread joy and love and I think whenever you get to see the excitement and the love on someone's face like a senior citizen it encourages you to do more and share more," Moya expressed. "If you start giving and loving at a young age then in may opinion, you are more likely to continue to do that throughout your life."

Santa for Seniors will continue to accept both donations and nominations until Friday, Dec. 16.

