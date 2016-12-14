Detached garage fire early this morning

At 2:09 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 829 Parker Street where a detached garage was on fire.

No one was hurt during the incident and the damages have been estimated to be around $9,000.

The cause of this fire is still unknown but investigators have determined the it started on the exterior of the building.

By 2:46 a.m. the fire department had the situation under control.

