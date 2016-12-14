Power restored to all but 10 following traffic wreck

Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves says only 8-10 people remain without power after a wreck caused an outage for more than 2,000 customers Wednesday morning.

Reeves estimates that power could be restored for those customers around 1 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department said a truck crashed into a utility pole near Interstate 27 and Arden Road around 7:30 a.m., causing a loss of power at businesses, residences, and street lights in the area.

As many as 2,588 customers were affected at one point, according to Reeves.

APD has not released additional information on the accident.

