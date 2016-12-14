Groundbreaking set for the Canyon Aqua Park

The groundbreaking for the new Canyon Aqua Park is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, and city officials are excited to continue working towards the park's completion.

The new aqua park is replacing the current city pool which opened over 50 years ago.

The new 6 million dollar facility will feature two slides, a lazy river, a six lane pool, a zero entry play area and two diving boards.

Even though the city had some trouble financially funding the park, it is still on track for completion next summer.

The 6 million dollar bond approved in November of 2015 fell short in covering the lowest bid on the design.

The lowest bid came in at 6.3 million dollars, which meant the city had to start cutting costs in the design.

The new center is expected to be open in June of 2017.

Ceremony at Conner Park

Near the Lois Rice Pavilion

Thursday, Dec. 15

1:30 p.m.



