ANB addresses teller safety following recent robbery

The most recent bank robbery at Amarillo National Bank is one of 13 Amarillo police have responded to in the last four years.

According to the FBI's annual bank crime report, there were more than 4,000 incidents in 2015 across the country. This equates to approximately 11 per day.

Nationally, 57 percent of the people involved in bank crimes are identified and caught.

Of the 13 Amarillo police have investigated, 7 have resulted in an arrest.

"If we can get there before the suspect gets too far away, we gave a good chance of catching them," said Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department. "A lot of the time, bank employees are told to not make any certain moves until the suspect is gone and for their safety that is what we would prefer."

Amarillo National Bank Employees are trained quarterly on how to conduct themselves during a robbery.

Their first priority is to keep everyone in the bank safe and let secondary safeguards minimize financial losses.

"There are lot of safety protocols in place because of bank robberies," said William Ware, Executive Vice President of Amarillo National Bank. "There are drawer limits at every branch and serial numbers are logged to keep track of stolen money."

Typically, the amount of money stored at bank counters is insignificant compared to the amount of jail time assessed for robbing a bank.

Research has also shown greeting everyone who walks into a bank reduces the chance of the facility being robbed.

Officials at Amarillo National Bank said the major security concerns for banks don't involve a person physically stealing from a facility.

Modern day robbers make their money through various schemes such as debit and credit card fraud and wire scams.

