Childress Volunteer Fire Department given grant for a new firetruck

Texas A&M Forest Service recently awarded a $200,000 grant to the Childress Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) for a new water tender through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

The 2016 Freightliner will be a huge update from their 22-year-old truck that would require continuous maintenance.

"The truck is equipped for structure fires, but it also has plenty of storage space for rescue tools that are very important when responding to vehicle accidents," said Childress VFD Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Tyler.

Childress is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 287 and U.S. Route 83, and vehicle accidents are the primary call the department receives.

"In those cases, time is a crucial element in saving lives," said Tyler. "We will no longer have to wait for another truck to arrive with the Jaws of Life and other tools. We will have them readily available, making for a quicker response time."

The 1,250 gallon water tank on the truck and its ability to draft water as needed, will increase firefighting capabilities for the department at all times.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, and more.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit their website.

