Xcel holds career event for local high school seniors

The Amarillo Independent School District works with area employers throughout the year to teach high school seniors what higher education programs or careers are available in our area.

On Dec. 13, about 55 high school seniors visited Xcel's training facility to learn about their four year program that students can receive after graduation.

"I really didn't have any plans after graduation until today and I really like this program," said Palo Duro Senior, Joel Castaneda. "I would really consider coming to Xcel, I just feel ready and prepared to see what the journey brings, I'm ready to get out in the world and see what happens."

Every year, teachers work with high school seniors to prepare them for graduation by teaching communication skills, how to apply for jobs, and writing resumes.

Students from Caprock, Palo Duro and Tascosa High Schools were able to do more and learn about Xcel careers that could advance students education in technical work.

"Anytime that we are able to partner with our businesses it's always great because it allows our students to see first hand what's available beyond graduation and the steps that they can take to further their education, either it's through college or through apprenticeship programs and different avenues," said AISD Director of Career and Technical Education, Karyn Pierce.

While at Xcel, these students were able to practice real-life jobs on simulators and were also able to see men training to pursue careers as linemen and electricians.

"Coming up here, it kind of interested me and opens up a lot more fields, being a lineman and a journeyman seems interesting," said Tascosa Senior, Colton Marshall. "It's a good deal to go out and help people get their electricity back on and climbing up poles seems like a lot of fun too. I would be fun to be able to learn something new every day."

In other efforts to help students pursue local careers, the district is also working with area universities and colleges to list jobs and degrees available on an app called "Go Amarillo."

On this phone app, students and the public can take career tests and can see what positions are open in Amarillo.

For more information about this app visit our article here.

