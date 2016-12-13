The Salvation Army and Chick-Fil-A team up for a good purpose

The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.