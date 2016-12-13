The Salvation Army and Chick-Fil-A team up for a good purpose

Salvation Army Christmas Trees located between Francesca's and Gordon's in Westgate Mall (Source: KFDA)

The Salvation Army wants to remind Angel Tree participants to return their angels, so no child is forgotten this Christmas.

Officials says about 300 of the 2,000 adopted angels still haven't been returned.

With the Angel Tree closing on Thursday, Dec. 15, Chick-Fil-A is stepping in to help.

On Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Chick-Fil-A cow will be at the Westgate Mall Angel Tree.

Every person that returns an angel will receive a Chick-Fil-A gift card to be redeemed at the Westgate Mall.

For more information about the Salvation Army's programs, services, or to volunteer please call their main office at 373-6631.

