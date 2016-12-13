"Texas Tan Santa" purchases Christmas gifts for Toys for Tots

DPS purchases toys from children in need (Source: KFDA)

Employees of the Texas Department of Public Safety went shopping for the "Texas Tan Santa" campaign.

On Dec. 9, DPS held a Christmas luncheon to collect toys and raise money in order to purchase bicycles for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is an organization that collects toys and distributes them as Christmas presents for children who may otherwise not receive gifts.

On Dec. 13, DPS rounded up at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Amarillo to purchase bicycles and scooters with the money raised during the luncheon.

With the money raised, DPS was able to purchase 19 bicycles, 26 skateboards, 20 scooters and other assorted sports equipment.

Additionally, DPS employees and Texas panhandle residents donated close to 450 assorted toys for all ages for Toys for Tots.

This is the fifth year DPS has participated in this special event and they have labeled it Texas Tan Santa, after the official color of the uniforms DPS troopers wear.

