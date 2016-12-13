Gruver blaze burns family home, 30 firefighters needed

A Gruver family is without a place to live Tuesday after a fire consumes their home for more than five hours.

A total of 30 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze Monday, including the Gruver Volunteer Fire Department. Three trucks from Spearman fire and rescue responded with aid as well, working to extinguish the flames.

The family home is located just west of the city on Highway 15 and suffered extensive damage throughout. Officials say very little was salvageable.

Reports show the fire appears to have started in the hallway close to the kitchen and dining room of the 2 story brick home. Fortunately, the owners were not home at the time the fire started, but arrived at the home after a passerby called 911.

As firefighters arrived, witnesses say smoke could be seen coming from the top of the house. Those on scene recall countless trips between the scene and fire station filling air bottles needed to battle the blaze.

All water pumps for the city were turned on in order for the fire department to fight the blaze and keep the citizens of Gruver with an adequate water supply.

