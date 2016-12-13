The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon set to release Community Status Report

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is gearing up to release their latest results of the annual community status report. The report highlights the successes and struggles facing Potter and Randall counties in the coming year.

"Our first community status report was three years ago and we build on that every year," said Katie Noffsker, the executive director of the United Way. "We work with partners in the community to achieve the goals of the community."

The unveiling will show the results of a year-long data collection and assessment project and present demographic, income, health, education and vulnerable population data for the Amarillo and Canyon communities.

"We shape our work in education income stability as well as vulnerable populations based on the information from this report," said Noffsker. "This year we have launched the poverty prevention initiative and even through not all poverty is preventable we believe generation poverty is so we have a program to try to stop that."

The Community Status Report is presented as a tool for all citizens, non-profit agencies, government and businesses to use in strategic planning and social service investments in the year ahead. The results help the United Way continue fighting for the health, education and financial stability of everyone they serve.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.