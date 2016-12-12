High Plains Food Bank receives fresh food donation

The High Plains Food Bank is approaching one of the toughest times of the year for fresh food donations.

On Dec. 12, LongHorn SteakHouse donated about 100 pounds of left over fresh food to the High Plains Food Bank.

This partnership is one out of two dozen that help distribute fresh foods weekly.

Agencies can contribute hot meals to about 130,000 people throughout the Texas Panhandle each month.

"The restaurant service industry is one of our great donors," HPFB Executive Director, Zack Wilson, said. "We are very fortunate for that because we can put it to work instantly and especially during the holidays when fresh foods are really in high demand."

To give fresh meals to those who are food insecure, the food bank relies on restaurants throughout Amarillo who donate untouched vegetables and proteins that would otherwise go to waste.

"We donate all of our unused surplus wholesome food items like seafood, meats, spurs and veggies," LongHorn SteakHouse Managing Partner, Manuel Arteaga, said. "We have donated services since 2015 when the LongHorn SteakHouse in Amarillo Texas open."

Since they opened, the restaurant has donated about 12,500 pounds of food.

After a donation like this is made, the food bank makes it an effort to distribute this food within 24 hours.

They use these fresh food donations primarily for on-site agencies.

These agencies are those who will make and serve perishable foods to those who are in need.

"We focus a lot on what we call our on-site agencies or agencies that take the food and prepare a meal for those in need or agencies that have a fresh foods program underneath their own roof," Wilson said. "We try to distribute the food as fast as we can and if we cane we do use refrigeration and freezing."

The High Plains Food Bank is asking for all donations, especially for fresh foods as January approaches.

They have a refrigeration space of about 100,000 cubic feet where they can store their needed fresh foods.

