Oldham County welcomes DPS driver license office

The community of Vega has opened a Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license office.

The services the office provides will give residents a quick one stop trip, which officials said will save them time and money.

"It is just another way to increase access to the driver license services for not just community of Vega, but also surrounding areas," DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley said.

NewsChannel10 took a tour of the office and talked to two locals about their thoughts on the services.

One young man was in the process of getting his driver license.

He said before the new facility he would have to travel to Hereford, which was a disadvantage because sometimes he didn't have the right paperwork.

He would either have to drive back into Vega or plan another trip.

Before the driver license office opened, locals would have to travel to other driver license offices, the closets being either Amarillo or Hereford.

Another local man went to the DPS office to ask about his son's drivers license.

He was happy there was no line and that he was able to schedule an appointment.

Both agreed it was very convenient to have these type of services in Vega.

"There are a lot of people here, especially the older residents, that will benefit greatly from this," Oldham County Court Clerk Katie Hoyl said. "I think it will broaden the community as a whole and makes better relations all the way around."

The new office is located inside the Vega annex building at 100 S. Main St.

Officials hope the new services will not only benefit Vega residence, but also draw in other residents from Adrian, Boys Ranch and surrounding communities.

