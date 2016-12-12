Potter County breaks ground on new complex

Both local leaders and law enforcement officials were present for the ground breaking of Potter County's new 'Law Enforcement Complex.'

We first told viewers about the new building in November of 2017.

The Potter County Law Enforcement Complex will feature three buildings including a new storage facility, vehicle maintenance and a Sheriff's Office.

Potter County has outgrown its current office in downtown Amarillo. It was originally built as a jail and was never intended to be an administration building.

In addition to addressing the outdated facility, the new facility will consolidate the department by building this new location adjacent to the detention center.

"It is going to be nice to have everything here," said Sheriff Brian Thomas. "By being close together our paperwork won't get lost, we can combine some departments and utilize people in other areas which will make our office run more efficiently."

Construction will start Dec. 13 and is expected to be finished by January of 2018.

According to the latest report, this project will cost just under $21 million.

Included in this figure is the construction of the three buildings and improvements to the parking lot.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has been involved with this project since her time in office.

She said it feels good to finally see progress being made.

"This has been on the table for literally five years just waiting for something to happen," said Tanner. "When I first got into office in 2015, I got the community together and this was established that this was the most vital thing we needed to do."

Thomas hopes to begin moving into the new complex by February of 2018.

