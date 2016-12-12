Hillcrest Park Zoo to host 2016 'Christmas Nites'

Hillcrest Park Zoo welcomes visitors for 2016 'Christmas Nites.'

Starting Dec. 13, the public can visit Clovis's Hillcrest Park Zoo free for the event.

The zoo will be have picture opportunities, refreshments and games.

Visitors can stop by the zoo each night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 16.

