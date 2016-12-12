Armed robbery suspect still at large

Amarillo police continue to search for the suspect in an armed robbery early Monday morning.
Officers say it was just after 4 a.m. when the Cefco gas station and convenience store at I-40 and Bell Street was robbed. The suspect presented a weapon before taking off with cartons of cigarettes.
The man police are looking for is a white male in his twenties, described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and approximately 150 lbs. Witnesses say he was wearing a black jacket with white lettering, khaki pants and black sunglasses. He was also carrying a white bag with the stolen cigarettes inside.
APD confirms the suspect did head east on foot through the neighborhood next door.
If you happen to know who this man is or his whereabouts, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
