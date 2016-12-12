Palo Duro Canyon speaks on safety precautions

Palo Duro Canyon is known as the second largest canyon with a beautiful scenery, habitats and most importantly their trails. State Park Police Officer Travis Forest said nature is very unpredictable and that people should stay cautious and aware of their surroundings.

"If you’re going to come to Palo Duro Canyon State Park be prepared, be prepared for whatever the wild my throw at you. You might slip and hurt your ankle or have mild dehydration," said Forest.



Park officials also do their part by going out every other week to inspect the areas by having employees to hike, bike and observe the landscape. Palo Duro Canyon Officers will also drive around the park just to make sure everyone are following park rules but also staying on the trails. Forest said sometimes hikers will venture out and leave the trails designed by the park, but by doing that they are taking a big risk.

"Not all parts are safe, some of the surfaces are not as sturdy as the others. Some of the surfaces that is not of the trails are made up of sand rock, “said Forest.

Some of the non-trail surfaces cannot support heavy weights which could cause trouble. That’s why park officers want hikers to stay on the trail, be over prepared and try not to hike alone.

