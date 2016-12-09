Xcel Energy introduces new technical training center

Xcel Energy now has a new technical center to interactively train more than 300 employees.

The company's newest building is located off I-40.

The new facility will train employees before they headed out to the field.

Since 2011, Xcel has invested over $1 billion in new transmission lines and substations across Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

With the new technology Xcel said it's essential to keep their employees well trained.

"Xcel deeply cares about safety, most of our training involves the safety aspect," said Mark Palacio, Xcel Technical Training Supervisor. "Each apprentice comes in for about three to four weeks per year and is trained in the classroom. Also out behind this facility we have poles and equipment that they are all trained on as well."

Xcel has improved its technical training by adding new classroom space and high-tech simulators that prepare crews to handle real life job challenges.

Before anyone works in the field, there are courses that must be taken and each employee has to go through a mandatory four year program.

"Our apprenticeship programs are Department of Labor Certified; therefore, they have mandated hours on the job training of 2,000 hours per year and classroom training of 144 hours," said Palacio. So, this facility enables us to better tackle that work load."

The new facility and technology will allow Xcel instructors to better teach more employees at a time who want to excel in careers in a variety of positions with the company.

