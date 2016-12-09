Donation drive benefiting Martha's Home this weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Liberty Tax will host a donation drive to benefit women with Martha's Home.

Paper goods and personal care items can be donated at 3610 S. Washington near Interstate 27.

Along with the donation drive, there will be festive holiday activities including free photos with Santa Claus, hot chocolate, coffee and punch, cookies and hot dogs and the chance to win a golden ticket. The golden ticket can be redeemed for a free tax return from Liberty Tax valued at $150.

Martha's Home is an Amarillo-based business that provides women with temporary shelter and support. For more information, visit Martha's Home's website.

