Faith City Mission needs your help this Holiday Season

Non-profit agencies don't take a break for the holiday season, they continue to help those in the community in need and are asking for your help to make it happen.

Faith City Mission works to help those in the community who need it most. They provide shelter and meals and help members of the community get back on their feet.

If you want to help Faith City Mission on Dec.10th there is a large donation drive called Operation Hope: Helping Others by Providing Essentials. A group of members from the community are putting on the drive at the mission to help those in need in the community.

They are asking that the community come together and donate shoe box size boxes filled with toiletry items and non-perishable items to give to Faith City Mission to help those who need it most.

"They are filled with water bottles, snacks, and hats," says, Madison Bass from Faith City Mission, "It is something to give them when they are on the street that we have at home. Whatever they need we want to make sure they have that."

Right now the shelter is looking for non-perishable them such as boxed juices, ready-to-eat soups, bottled water or crackers. They are also in need of travel-size toiletry items such as soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, shampoo and razors.

If you would like to donate head to Faith City Mission Saturday, Dec.10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

