Veterinary medicine education in our area

Texas Tech University's plan to bring a College of Veterinary Medicine to Amarillo has been placed on hold.

Texas Tech is not commenting until late December to discuss why the postponement has occurred.

The school was scheduled to open its doors in the Fall of 2019.

In July, the Higher Education Coordinating Board released a report stating that Texas did not currently need a new veterinary college but said there was a need to focus educating students in large animal medicine.

Currently, Texas A&M is expanding their veterinary education to meet the state's needs.

WT is one of four schools within Texas apart of the A&M veterinary system.

WTAMU has 112 pre-veterinary students who are receiving large and small animal education through the school's 'Serving Every Texan Everyday' initiative.

"I would say that the majority of the students here are more mixed and large animal focused, but there are some who want to be small animal practitioners too," Dr. Dan Posey, WTAMU Academic Coordinator & Professor, said. "But we noticed if you recruit students from rural areas, either it be from the Panhandle or South Plains, students in most cases are more likely to return back to their home town to practice once graduated."

WT works with students across the Panhandle to give them prerequisite hours in veterinary work before they move onto a graduate program.

"We're here to mentor students and help them get the right information, so they are able to get to veterinary school," Posey said. "We want to make sure that all students get the right mentor-ship, the right opportunity and have a really strong application."

If the higher education board decides not to support Texas Tech's school, Texas A&M will remain the only school in Texas that provides graduate veterinary programs.

