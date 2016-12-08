Auto burglaries on the rise during holiday season

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city averages about 35 auto burglaries a week.

During the holidays that figure can rise above 50.

Police attribute this to increased traffic in parking lots and a higher chance of drivers leaving valuable items in their cars.

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit recommends locking your doors and keeping anything of value out of sight.

While this may seem like common sense, many people don't take these steps and end up with a broken window and stolen items.

"Everybody thinks 'it's never going to happen to me' but it is really just a matter of time," Crime Prevention Coordinator Tammy Chervenka said. "Anything from sunglasses, loose change and papers is enough for someone to break in."

While most people take the necessary precautions, it only takes one slip up to have your car broken into.

"I was at the cemetery putting flowers on a grave and I had my trunk open," resident Betty Forbis said. "I had a big black tool box with my purse behind it, thinking nobody could see it but they did, and they got my purse. Since then I've been real conscious about keeping my car locked."

Should your car be burglarized, it is best to call the police before touching the vehicle.

The authorities are much more likely to figure out who broke into the car if it has not been moved since the break in.

