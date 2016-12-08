CRMWA deciding how to deal with old pipes

After inspecting 10 miles of pipes near Lake Meredith the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) found two 1,350 ft. sections in need of repair.

Officials with CRMWA met Thursday to determine if building a bypass around the old pipes would be more efficient than repairing them.

The group is currently in the design phase of the bypass but will not make a decision until they get bids from contractors.

CRMWA estimates a bypass could cost more than $2 million but say it would be easier to maintain which could save the group money in the long run.

