There is so much to enjoy around the panhandle this holiday season, but one event you don't want to miss is the 5th annual ZooLights at the Amarillo Zoo.

Everything is decorated but the animals, meaning ZooLights is back and is sure to get you into the holiday spirit!

Take a Stroll through the zoo grounds sipping some hot chocolate while listening to the sounds of the season. Experience the magic of the Amarillo Zoo in winter as you take in the lights and the sights and enjoy holiday entertainment and special activities for guests of all ages. For 10 nights the Zoo will share the spirit and sounds of the holiday season.

There are things to do for the whole family including:

Special appearances by Tiger Claus, Santa Roo and other costumed animal Santa characters.

Wintery kids games.

Readings nightly – Night Before Christmas and Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.

Warm Up with Cold Blooded Creatures in the herpetarium.

Meet Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Blizzard the Polar Bear.

Frosty kids activities and take home crafts.

Write a letter to Santa at the North Pole mailbox.

Make a treat for our feathered friends.

Purchase homemade fudge, cookies or cinnamon rolls at Santa’s Sweet Treats.

Take your picture at Whoville with the Grinch.

Kids can make a gift for that someone special at the Santa’s elves craft shop.

Shop at our special “zootique” gift area for that animal lover in the family.

ZooLights is Dec. 9-10 and 16-23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and regular admission applies.

Admission:

$4 adult (13-61)

$3 senior (62 and up)

$2 child (3-12)

2 and under are Free







