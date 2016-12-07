Cannon Air Force Base Christmas parade and tree lighting

There were 22 floats in all. The 12th Special Operations Squadron took first place. (Source: Senior Airman Luke Kitterman)

Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis will be holding their annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Dec. 8.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Ingram Avenue.

It will pass base housing and end at the base's landing zone.

The parade will include floats made by squadron and unit air men and women.

At the end of the parade, base leaders will light their Christmas tree.

Following the lighting ceremony, Santa Claus will also be available for family pictures.

Visitors are welcomed to join the fun if escorted by an airman.

