More funds needed to bring war memorial education center to Amarillo

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Organization is looking for donations to fund Texas' first war memorial education center.

The $8 million center is expected to accompany the current standing war memorial near the Randall County Annex, but only 20 percent of the funds needed have been raised so far.

"It's a long process and right now, of course, with the holidays everything is slowing down," Fred Rangel, Texas Panhandle War Memorial President, said. "We have been trying to raise funds for about two years."

The center will be a two story building, that will have interactive presentations and artifacts meant to educate future generations about the history of war over the past 240 years.

"The younger generations have to understand that the reasons behind all of this and the wars," Rangel said. "First of all it begins with freedom, liberty, justice, peace that we have, and of course prosperity. Without these people going to these wars and without our veterans we wouldn't have what we do today and that's what we are trying to express with this new education center. A lot of people sacrificed their lives in all of these wars for American freedom."

More than 2,500 Texas Panhandle veterans will be recognized within the center once it's built and over 1,000 of those are World War II veterans.

For more information about the education center and how to make a donation visit their website here.

