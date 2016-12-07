Tim Tebow to speak at Perryton event

A group of "20 men just trying to make a difference" tell us they have worked to bring Tim Tebow to Perryton to bring a positive message to the community.

The event is called "Shaken With Tim Tebow."

Tebow will talk about his "life experiences of perseverance and unwavering persistence all the while staying focused on God's design for his life."

There will be two events--one for family and one for kids.

Other speakers include Former NFL Player & West Point Grad Caleb Campbell, 3x Paralympian & ESPY Award Winner Jeremy Campbell and Missionary from Davao City, Philippines Nolan Silvey.

The event will be held at Rodeo Nights in Perryton on Saturday, Jan. 14.

TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE HERE.

