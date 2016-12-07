New transportation van will help humane society to save more pets

The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is a high volume shelter with an average of 350 animals rescued each month.

Around 64 percent of the animals that leave the humane society are through rescues; however, many of these rescues are out of state.

Before the addition of the new transportation van the organization relied on volunteers to lend their personal vehicles and drive animals long distances.

The new vehicle allows the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society to transfer up to 500 pets monthly.

"Now that we have our own van we can stack sometimes upwards of 40 animals, depending on the size of the animals," Amie Brooks, the Interim Director of the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society, said. "We can get a lot more animals on one transport this way and not have to use the volunteers for that purpose, they can help us with other things."

With the new van comes additional costs.

The humane society now spends more money on crates, bungee cords, gas and other transportation costs.

Many of the supplies that leave in the van do not return; however, officials with the organization said saving an additional 2,000 lives each year is worth the extra costs.

"We are just really excited to see the direction that the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is taking," said Brooks. "This transport is a game changer and we're going to be able to save a lot of lives and are excited to do it."

