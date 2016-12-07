BSA Hospital using upgraded surgical robot, improving patient care and recovery time

BSA Hospital has announced the implementation of a new surgical robot system that will help improve patient care and will reduce patient scaring and recovery. The machine is the latest advancement in the Da Vinci System and it is helping doctors at BSA better treat patients.

The Da Vinci XI allows for reduced operation time and it gives surgeons 3D HD magnified vision using four arms which allows for more effective and precise surgical movements.The system gives patients more options for minimally invasive surgeries and gives doctors the option to offer a minimally invasive option for normally complex surgical procedures that were previously not available.

"I have been using the robot for about two years," says Dr. Chance Irwin a General surgeon for Amarillo Surgery Group. "It has allowed us to have better dexterity with our instruments. It allows us to perform surgery laparoscopically when some of the surgeries have been done in the open fashion previously. Visualization is much greater and it allows for better coverage of the defects."

With the availability of the surgical system patients have more options for minimally invasive gynecologic, thoracic and cardiac surgical procedures.

These procedures are performed through tiny incisions instead of one large opening. The new system will offer minimally invasive procedures including hysterectomies and colectomies among others. The benefit to the incisions being small include patients tending to have less pain, smaller scars and a faster recovery time.

"This is an amazing system that we have here at BSA," says Jeremy Roark, Director of Surgical Services at BSA. "We offer more options with minimally invasive surgery in many areas here at the hospital. This reduces patients stay in the hospital which allows people to go back to work faster so we are really excited to have this here at BSA."

The surgeon is 100% in control of the Da Vinci Xi surgical system, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments. Robotic surgery is considered minimally invasive, reducing risk and pain while offering better clinical outcomes in many cases.

