Amarillo to have 15 member senior advisory board

The City of Amarillo is looking into ways to improve services for area senior citizens.

This evening, Amarillo's City Council approved to create and fund a 15 member senior advisory board.

The Amarillo Area Foundation, Baptist Community Services and Mary E. Bivins Foundation will be dedicating a total of $300,000 to the board over the next two years.

The city will also contribute at least $200,000 to help fund the boards future attributions.

Since the bond that would have funded a senior center didn't pass back in November, one of the main focuses of this advisory board is to figure out how to bring a new senior center to the city.

"The advisory board will be a place for the community to engage with city decisions," said Director of Parks and Recreation, Rod Tweet. "The board will certainly ask all the seniors in the community what needs to be done for our seniors and we'll assess together where we need to go with our new senior board in the future."

The board will include 10 representatives from organizations who currently provide services to our seniors, 1 city representative and 4 community members.

To apply for a position on the board contact the city Parks and Recreation Department or visit the city's website here.

As of now there are hopes to establish the board in January and begin holding public meetings early next year.

