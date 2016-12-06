Adopters needed after owner surrenders 31 cats

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAM&W) accepted an owner surrender of 31 Cats.

13 of those cats have been designated adoptable as they are in good health and of friendly temperament.

The owner contacted AAM&W to take custody of her cats as she is planning to relocate.

Because of this, AAM&W is anticipating more cats to be surrendered as she moves out of her house.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Director Richard Havens said this serves as a good opportunity to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership, the need for humane treatment of animals, and encourages residents to follow local ordinances and state laws.

“Large influxes of animal populations like this to the City’s shelter and the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society stretches our resources to the limit and as such many animals leave our community and even more meet the fate of euthanasia and that’s not acceptable,” Havens said. “I hope this brings attention to the city ordinance that limits the number of four domestic animals per household. This ordinance is designed to promote the public’s health, safety and welfare of the community.”

Havens adds the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society (APHS) needs adopters to place these animals into good homes.

APHS is located at 3501 S. Osage and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

