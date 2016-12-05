Potter County Memorial Stadium potential new home for SJCA's baseball team

San Jacinto Christian Academy's baseball team could soon be using the Potter County Memorial Stadium for games.

In order to play in the vacant stadium, the current Memorial Stadium lease holder will have to agree upon a sublease on Dec.12.

If the agreement between the two is approved by city commissioners, the school will then have to spend at least $25,000 on field renovations.

"They're going to spend about $25,000 starting out just to get the infield and the playing area fixed," Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said. "There are holes in the field and it's in really bad shape."

According to the American Association, the stadium is in unfit conditions resulting in the loss of the Texas AirHogs.

Even though there is an unlevel field and other needed repairs, the Patriots showed interest after being forced out of the North Randall County Baseball fields.

"There's so much that needs to be fixed and this has been an ongoing problem," Tanner said.

Currently, the stadium's leaseholder has a contract with Potter County which expires in Sept. 2017.

Right now, the Patriots are waiting for the commissioners to allow them to be apart of a sublease, where they will be responsible for putting all the repairs into the stadium.

"They're excited to have a place to play, even if it is a stadium that's in need of repair but they don't care," Tanner said. "They just want to play baseball because their old field has been taken and we are willing to help them out in any way that we can."

If the sublease is approved, the school already has a contractor ready to make repairs to the field immediately, so the high school baseball team can begin playing games on the field in January when their season begins.

