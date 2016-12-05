Martha's Home event helps to provide for women in our area

Martha's Home is in need this holiday season and you can help the organization continue to provide for women in our area. This coming weekend you can help Martha's Home continue to provide for women in need and kids can even have their picture taken with Santa.

Martha's Home provides shelter for single women and mothers with children who have become homeless as a result of a traumatic reason. This coming Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Liberty Tax is hosting a benefit donation drive and are collecting paper goods and personal care items for the home.

They are in need of paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, as well as tooth paste, shampoo, body soap and other hygiene products.

The event will feature free photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and hot dogs. Liberty Tax will be offering a chance to win a free tax return for someone who attended the the event.

The company is also hosting their free gift wrapping events every Friday until Christmas. They will wrap your gifts for a small donation and all of the money raised is donated to Martha's Home.

If you cannot make the benefit but still want to donate you can give online at marthashome.org or bring goods to Martha's Home on SW 18th Avenue.

