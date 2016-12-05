Salvation Army's Angel Tree along with local volunteers gives a gift that keeps on giving

The Angel Tree program is back again bringing gifts to young children in the Panhandle. For 2016, they are making sure 2300 kids will have a chance to have a happy holiday. The program serves children of low income families who are unable to provide kids with the Christmas of their dreams. The Salvation Army already had 2000 angels to be adopted, but they have 300 more to go.

Salvation Army Public Relations Director Stephanie Pena, said none of these gifts or funds would be possible without the giving hearts and hands of the Panhandle community.

"I know it’s a blessing for the Salvation Army to be in partnership with the Amarillo community. We have such a giving community and I know they are willing to adopt angels or put in effort to help them out." Pena said.

One of the most giving members of the Panhandle is Bill and Kathy Snyder. For over 20 years their family has donated gifts and their time to the program, so kids would know what it means to have a merry Christmas.

"Really the main thing is that there are folks out there who really need some help and this is a faith base organization, and if you’re familiar with that sort of thing, you know helping those who can’t help themselves, giving them a hand up without giving them a hand out. It works well," Bill Snyder said.

“We started working at the Angel Tree and now our children are in their 40’s and the grandchildren who range from 12 to 21 still enjoy doing it so they keep it up," said Kathy Snyder.

The Snyders will continue to pass down the concept of helping others from generation to generation. They believe no kid should go through Christmas without a present under the tree.

For more information visit The Salvation Army of Amarillo.