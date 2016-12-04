The Make A Wish Foundation Brings Joy To A Little Pampa Girl

Little Joanna only had only one dream, and that’s to go to Disney World. Thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, her wish was granted.

Joanna said she along with her family will celebrate most of their Christmas season riding teacups, meeting characters and being in a magical kingdom.



Furthermore, her mother Lucy Ruiz said the Make A Wish Foundation is an awesome organization that reminds kids that anything can happen when you wish upon a star.



"Oh my gosh, it really melts my heart when she was diagnosed. She was like why? So this is something that will really cheer her up,” Ruiz said.



Joanna and her family won’t be alone, joining them will be other kids apart of the make a wish foundation whose dream was also to visit Disney World.



“It’s also going to be all of my friends that had a lot of things going too and they are going to make a trip too,” Joanna said.



Joanna says this wish will be one she will never let go and always be remembered.