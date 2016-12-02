Keep your pets warm this winter

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants to remind you to keep a close eye on your animals this winter.

City shelter directors said if it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold outside for your pets.

And there are several ways they can get hurt this winter.

Roads in Amarillo have already been salted in preparation for possible snow this weekend.

That salt can be dangerous for animals to eat, and can scratch up their paws.

"They do make pet friendly de-icers, but even with it being pet friendly you need to make sure you're still wiping the pads off with a wet rag so that when they lick their pads they aren't ingesting chemicals," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management & Welfare.

But Havens warned against leaving your animals outside too long in sub freezing weather, or they'll be at high risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

"Bring them in when it gets cold if possible," said Havens. "If they are housing their animals outside they need to make sure that the shelter is going to protect their animals from all elements: wind, rain, sleet, snow, and they need to be able to stay warm in that shelter."

The city shelter is starting preparations now to protect their cats and dogs from winter weather.

Those animals will be exposed to the cold more than most pets, and officials need help keeping them safe.

"We are in need of donations of clean, unused blankets, towels, comforters, sheets," said Havens. "Then our cats are in need of clean newspapers to use in the cat cages.

Donations for the shelter dogs and cats can be dropped off at the city animal shelter during business hours.

