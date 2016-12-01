6 arrested in south Amarillo drug raid

Six people have been arrested following a drug raid in south Amarillo.

At approximately 10:30 a.m, on Dec. 1, Randall County Sheriff’s Narcotics Deputies along with agents from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Task Force and the Randall County Hard Entry And Tactical Team (H.E.A.T.T.) executed a search warrant at 5102 Oregon Trail.

During a search of the residence, deputies located marijuana, mushrooms, prescription drugs, a loaded firearm and drug proceeds in the form of cash.

Two minor children were also removed from the home and handed over to family members.

The following are the individuals arrested and their charges:

Kiley David Odle, 46, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tess Lee Powers, 30, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher Thomas Brown, 36, Possession Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Dangerous drugs under 28 grams.

Justin Taylor Farnum, 27, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 over 4 grams/under 400 grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jill Renee Walley, 38, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Dangerous drugs under 28 grams.

Dusty Shane Cahoon, 43, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams/under 400 grams and Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 2.

