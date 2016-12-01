Traffic delays along Hillside due to development project

A private development project may cause traffic delays for your daily commute.

On Dec. 1, the city of Amarillo will be starting a project that will make a connection into the city's storm sewer system that may cause traffic delays along Hillside Road near Bell Street.

The northbound right turning lane on Bell Street at Hillside Road will be closed.

Also, the eastbound right hand lane on Hillside Road will be closed west of Bell Street.

Motorists traveling eastbound along Hillside Road will use the turning lane east of Bell Street. While drivers going westbound on Hillside Road will not have access to the turning lane from Rutgers to Bell street.

Business and residential accesses will remain open throughout this project, and work is scheduled for completion by Dec. 14, weather permitting.

