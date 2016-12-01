Potential Texas law could eliminate handgun fees

Owning a handgun in Texas may soon become more affordable.

Currently, the application fee for a standard condition handgun license is $140 and renewing it cost $70; however, under the new legislation these fees would be eliminated.

People would still need to go through a background check and training before becoming fully certified.

"SB 16 [proposed bill] will make lawful carry more affordable for law abiding citizens across the state," Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said. "No Texan should be deprived of their right to self protection because of onerous licensing fees imposed by the state."

Ayvrie Dixon, owner of Dixon Firearms Training, was skeptical about whether or not the bill will pass.

While this makes the process more affordable, the state loses a consistent source of revenue.

More than $1 million licenses to carry have been administered in Texas and that number is expected to increase as the population grows.

Lawmakers will need to decide between reducing the cost of legally owning a handgun or having additional revenue for other projects.

"I think when you add up the pros and cons it really comes out to zero," Dixon said. "It benefits the state of Texas to keep the money but as long as we're not losing the training requirements than it's not going to take away from the businesses."

