City takes preventative measures to prevent flood damage

Martin Road Lake in the center of Gene Howe Park used to be a potential flood hazard.

This was until crews removed more than 250 cubic yards of earth, making the lake deeper and safer for the 60 residential and business buildings in the area.

City engineers needed to make the lake deep enough to withstand a 1 percent storm, meaning a storm so damaging it would only occur once in 100 years.

"Any storm below that 100 year statistical storm will be contained within the boundary of the lake," Amarillo City Engineer Kyle Schniederjan said. "Martin Road Lake also has a pump in it which would allow us to empty it for the next big storm."

The majority of construction is finished on the lake; however, there are still some issues engineers are dealing with.

The changing weather along with unforeseen erosion have hindered the contractor's ability to finish the job on time.

"While we're working through our construction issues we have had some additional wear and tear on the banks of the lake," Schniederjan said. "Those things will be addressed prior to the project being finished before the spring of next year."

Once the engineering department is finished with their portion, the Parks and Recreation Department will step in to stabilize the land and make it more aesthetically pleasing.

Preliminary plans have been made for Gene Howe Park; however, the city will be holding public meetings in January to determine what the locals want from this park.

