United Family begins "Together We Can" Holiday Food Drive

With food being needed, and Amarillo being so giving, the United Family has kicked off their annual food drive.

From now through Saturday, Dec. 10, all Amarillo area United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores will participate in the "Together We Can" Holiday Food Drive.

Guests can make a monetary donation at checkout and donations will be collected on behalf of the High Plains Food Bank.

For every $1 donation, the food bank can provide four meals worth of food.

Mary Myers, communications and community relations manager for The United Family, said they're thrilled to work with the High Plains Food Bank during the holiday season.

“It’s important to remember that for many families, food is not something that can be taken for granted,” Myers said. “The United Family strives to bring cheer and joy to the community through holiday recipes and decorations, as well as through the act of giving back to those in need. We’re humbled to partner with the High Plains Food Bank and deeply appreciate the work they do in our community.”

Guests can also donate nonperishable food items at any location in the Amarillo area.

Needed items include tuna, soup, fruits, rice, cereals and peanut butter.

Collection bins can be found at the front of each store.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.