Christmas Open House at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

This weekend The Panhandle Plains Museum will be filled with Christmas cheer as they celebrate with their annual Christmas Open House.

The museum will be filled with Christmas activity as role players in Pioneer Town invite you step in and step back to Christmas in the 1890’s.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Christmas Open House ready to take requests from children who visit them in their sleigh. Then, they can head down to the basement where they can make holiday crafts in the craft corner.

In the Petroleum Theater, storytellers will weave Christmas stories in a cozy living room setting with a crackling fire while songs by children’s choirs and entertainers fill the rest of the museum with music from the Derrick Room.

"There will be crafts for the kids, cookie decorating which all ages can do," says Buster Ratliff, Director of Operations at PPHM. "There are choirs of course, the actors in pioneer town and of course Santa Clause is here as well. It's fun for the whole family."

The event is all for a great cause. It is free to attend but it is asked that you bring one canned food item per person to be donated to the High Plains Food Bank. This is the fourth year PPHM has collected the food and the open house has become one of the area's largest events.

The Christmas Open House is this Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.