Local company forgoes client Christmas gifts to donate to charity

To help more people in our community find jobs, one local company is hoping other businesses will follow it's lead to give back to Amarillo instead of to their clients this Christmas.

That's what Talon LPE, a local construction company, will be doing with the gift money they usually send to their clients.

They'll be donating $10,000 to Advo Companies, a local nonprofit that helps people with intellectual disabilities get involved in the community through vocational training, employment and housing opportunities.

It has a special connection to Talon, who has a family member named Tate who has been with Advo for 16 years.

"He is not only my cousin, but a son and a nephew and a cousin to the ownership at Talon," said Lindsay Currie, VP of Talon LPE. "So this is a really, really, really important charity for us and we're really excited to be doing this this year."

Right now Advo Companies serves about 160 adults with different types of intellectual disabilities.

They have a wait list so long it will be 3 to 4 years before some of those people can be served.

"They are a willing group of people that want to work," said Carla Hughes, President and CEO of Advo Companies. "They want to be a part of their society. They want to be involved in everything that's happening, and that's not really a reality in a lot of communities."

Talon's donation will go toward expanding the facilities, so Advo can help about 50 more adults find work.

Hughes hopes this will raise awareness and funds to help the organization grow.

"An organization like Talon, it reaches so many people all over," said Hughes. "For other people to find out about Advo and what we do here... the monetary gift, you can never replace that, but the outreach that it's going to do and the awareness that it's going to give to not only our community but other communities about the population of intellectual disabilities is phenomenal."

Advo is working to raise $700,000 to get a new program up and running that will give jobs to those 50 additional people.

Hughes is confident they will raise that money and get started working next year.

They also to raise more money to build a park and gym, and bring in adult occupational therapy for those they serve.

