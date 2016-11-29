Salvation Army looking for holiday donations for local children

The Salvation Army is once again asking the public to help children in need this holiday season.

They currently have 2,000 children in their program who are in need of gifts and clothes for Christmas.

To make sure all the children receive needed gifts, the Salvation Army is working with 20 businesses and has made it easy for the public to help as well.

"The Angel Tree has been a popular part of the Salvation Army Christmas program for about three decades now and I think that the reason is because people in the community are able to connect one-on-one with the child that they pick from the tree and they see that child's name, their needs, and their one wish that they have for Christmas," Major Harvey Johnson, Salvation Army Executive Director, said.

This year's Angel Trees are located at Westgate Mall in front of Dillard's and holds hundreds of children's names.

More names are expected to be added and the Salvation Army will continue to take children into the program until Dec. 23.

For a child to quality for this program, a guardian will have to fill out an application.

"To qualify people have to show that they are struggling financially and we are containing to take applications for assistance because people situations might change," Johnson said.

So far, 600 children have been adopted from the Angel Tree program through partnered businesses and to make sure that no child gets left behind, the Salvation Army has already purchased $20,000 worth of toys and clothes.

They have also made the registry process simple for the public to pick a child to support.

All you have to do is just pick as many angels from a tree that you want and give your name and phone number to register.

Once you pick a child or two, you will see a list of things the he or she needs and wants for Christmas.

After purchasing the gifts, bring them back to the mall and Salvation Army volunteers will bag the gifts.

Once you pick a child, you have until Dec. 15 to drop off your gift.

On the Dec. 20 and 21, the Salvation Army will meet with the families in need at the Rex Baxter Building at the Fairgrounds to distribute the gifts.

