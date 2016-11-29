Local film reaches final round of international competition

The Four Points Film Project is an international short film competition where teams have 77 hours to make a movie.

195 groups entered the competition in mid-November and only 28 remain.

One of those 28 is a film made by a marketing team in Amarillo.

The movie "/ rov /" is about a girl who falls, becomes unconscious, and goes through a range of characters in her subconscious.

Director, Producer, and Editor of "/ rov /" Adair Lion said competing in the festival has been an honor.

"We are apart of the top tier and it is an honor to be in this group," Lion said."Some of the people we're competing against are actual film companies and studios, while we're just a group of creatives."

To ensure the films were not made before the competition, Four Points gives each team a genre, character, prop and line to use in the film.

The lead actress in "/ rov /" is a 9 year-old girl named Emma Hall.

In the film she plays a regular girl, zombie, chef, poet, native, thief and gymnast.

While this may seem like a tall order for a young actress, Hall was not phased by how much the team demanded of her.

"It was a long day with a lot of shooting but most of all it was really fun," Hall said. "A couple of times I fell and it was hard to shoot that and there were some other challenges but it was just fun."

