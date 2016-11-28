2016 Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show expected to be biggest yet

The biggest farm and ranch show in Amarillo to date will open its doors Tuesday morning.

The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council (CVC) said the Amarillo Farm and Ranch show is their biggest event in Amarillo every year.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend this year from all over the panhandle and neighboring states.

Around 400 vendors and exhibitors will be at the civic center for the 3-day show.

Some exhibits will be outside - the show has gotten big enough that they've run out of indoor space

"The need for a show like this in this region is important. It's a different kind of farming and ranching....it's a completely different market," said Samantha Castro, Marketing Manager for the show. "You need to connect these farmers and ranchers with the agribusiness that can service their needs."

All the people coming in to town for the show will bring in a large amount of money for the city.

"Almost $5 million of economic impact over the next 3 days," said Eric Miller, Director of Communications for the Amarillo CVC. "that's direct spending here in Amarillo. That's hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail outlets, you name it. Folks will be impacted by the farm and ranch show."

Amarillo residents who are not farmers or ranchers are also invited to check out the show - Castro said there's something there for everyone,

Aside from the latest farming equipment and technology, vendors will sell things like furniture, tools and toys.

"Be ready for lots of cars over on Buchanan on the east side of downtown, without a doubt," said Miller. "Be patient, be ready, but go in and see the show. It will boggle your mind."

Doors open at 9 each morning.

The show closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

For a full list of exhibitors and programs, click here .

